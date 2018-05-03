The Little Mix lady is a big fan of pink

Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards is a very busy lady. When she’s not touring the world with her Little Mix bandmates, recording new music and making public appearances, the 24-year-old posing up an absolute storm on Insta.

All in a day’s work, ey Pez?

And following another hectic few hours of being a total queen, Perrie gave fans a glimpse of what she arrived home to on Wednesday evening – while also showing off her lavish bedroom.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar let her fans know that her lovely mum Deborah has been staying with her and took it upon herself to tidy up.

‘I love getting home after the longest day ever to find my mama is here and my bedroom is like this’, Perrie wrote, before adding: ‘#if**kinglovemymam’.

And we can see why the LM lady is so chuffed, because her pad looks absolutely spotless!

As the camera pans around the room, pink star lights can be seen hanging along her plush headboard. While the theme carries over to the bed itself which is littered with fluffy cushions and silky sheets.

Pez’s sweet room is complete with some luxurious curtains and the most amazing lamp we’ve ever seen…

But the cutest part of the video has to be when Perrie zooms in on a pair of pyjamas that her mum lovingly left folded up on the bottom of the bed. AW!

Perrie has previously spoken out about how close she is with mum Deb, and on International Woman’s Day a few weeks ago the X Factor star took to Instagram with an adorable tribute.

‘Here’s one example of why I love being a woman’, she wrote.

‘Being raised by a strong, independent woman who taught me we can achieve anything. I admire her hunger and her greatness. Girls loving and supporting other girls is powerful. When we stick together we’re UNSTOPPABLE!!’

Well said, Pez!