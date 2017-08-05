After Jade missed out on a role in Aladdin, Perrie wants to focus on her own projects

Becoming an actress in a Disney movie did not have the fairytale ending Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall wanted but the story of solo project is far from over, as bandmate Perrie Edwards is vying to start a new chapter of her own.

After Jade, 24, auditioned for Guy Ritchie’s live action adaptation of Aladdin, we’re told Mixers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson were ‘devastated’ by the possibility of the band splitting as she shot the movie.

But Now understands Perrie, 24, was the only person who saw the potential break from Little Mix as an opportunity to pursue other options.

Our source tells us: ‘Perrie is actively looking at small side projects and that’s why she was quite in favour of the temporary split.’

The news comes after Jade’s boyfriend Jed Elliott confirmed her disappointment. He said: ‘She’s good. Obviously she was a little disappointed to not be involved because she’s a huge Disney fan. That would have been a dream role for her… she’ll still be first in line for the cinema when it comes out.’

But with Jade attending an increasing number showbiz events on her own and choosing to hang out with her own friends more than the girls, it looks like she could be growing bored with life in a band…

‘She’s not spending any of her free time with the other girls,’ adds our insider. ‘Jade is furious she’s missed out as she saw it is as her big chance to become something independent of the group.’

Come on girls, a Disney flick and a tub of Ben & Jerry’s fixes everything, right?

