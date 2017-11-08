Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards is ALWAYS looking incredible – bad pictures of the Little Mix star just don’t exist…

But now Pez has definitely outdone herself after posing for a sexy snap with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following a LM concert in Dublin.

In the pic, Perrie can be seen sitting on her footie player BF’s knee wearing some killer red PVC trousers and an amazing shiny black coat, complete with fur collar.

The pouting Power singer teamed her sassy outfit with a pair of to-die-for black heels, as she strokes Alex’s VERY happy face in the sweet snap.

Well, who can blame him? Just LOOK how incred Pez looks.

♥️🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Obviously, the 24-year-old’s 7.7 million Instagram followers rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: ‘Awwww this is to sweet for words.’

Another said: ‘Your two are the cutest!! Love you so much’, and a third asked: ‘Why are they such goals?’.

But while everyone is clearly admiring the 100% cuteness, we still can’t get over those amazing trousers…

Perrie and the England player have been dating since November 2016 but faced a hurdle in their relationship recently after Alex made a big move from London-based Chelsea football club, all the way to Liverpool.

However, despite now living in different ends of the country, Alex proved he’s just as dedicated to his popstar girlfriend when he made the trip over to Ireland to surprise Perrie during her Glory Days world tour.

And the 24-year-old football legend also shared his own sweet snap from their rare date night, which he simply captioned with a heart emoji. AW!

🖤 A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:41am PST

X Factor star, Perrie – who’s currently performing across Ireland with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – recently opened up about her long-distance relationship, revealing she’s confident it will go the distance.

‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there,’ she told the Mirror.

‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

Cute, or what?