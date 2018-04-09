Did you notice Perrie's adorable nod to her BF?

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been melting our hearts ever since they went official last year.

Seriously, have you ever seen a better looking couple? Us neither…

Anyway, as well as posting adorable couples shots and cheering her BF on at his football games, Little Mix lady Pez has now shown her love for Liverpool star Alex with a very sweet tribute.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 24-year-old shared a photo of her lips along while showing off a chained necklace with the letters P and A on it.

‘A & P’, Pez wrote next to the photo, along with a love heart of course. Is that the cutest, or what?!

A&P 🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Obviously, the popstar’s 7.8million followers couldn’t wait to gush over the photo, as one wrote: ‘This is genuinely so cute I squealed’.

More: Lucky Perrie Edwards! See Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hot body in steamy shower

‘You guys are absolute perfection and I hope that you stay together forever and always’, said another excited fan.

A third commented: ‘SOOO FREAKKING CUTE!!!’, while a fourth added: ‘Cuteness Overload’.

X Factor star Perrie – who’s currently taking a break from touring with LM bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – gave fans a glimpse of her wearing the adorable necklace over the weekend when she shared a smouldering selfie.

Taken when the girls visited Japan last week, the snap shows Pez pouting up a storm in a green crop top and snake-skin jacket while the delicate chain is clear to see. AW!

💚 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Apr 8, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

It comes just a few days after Perrie showed herself to be the most supportive girlfriend ever when she braved the cold weather to support her beau at his quarter final game in Liverpool.

And when Alex’s team managed to bag a 3-0 win against Manchester City, the singer shared a video on Instagram singing along to Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

We reckon she got major girlfriend points for that!