These two have been doing a long-distance romance

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain worried fans when it was revealed a few months ago that Alex would be moving to Liverpool to join their football club, meaning he’d be miles away from Pez in London.

Thankfully though it looks like the new long-distance aspect to their relationship hasn’t fazed them as Perrie has given the CUTEST update on the romance in a new photo.

The Little Mix star, 24, proved that she and Alex are still as smitten as ever when she posted an Instagram snap of them cuddling on Monday night.

‘I shall call him SQUISHY and he shall be MINE and he shall be MY squishy! 🤗❤️,’ Perrie cutely captioned the picture, quoting a line from Disney flick Finding Nemo.

Awww. In the photo Perrie is keen planting a kiss on 24-year-old Alex’s cheek as he smiles and wraps his arms around her.

Fans are thrilled to see the lovebirds looking so happy and many have hailed them as being couple goals.

‘THIS IS THE CUTEST,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘I live for these photoss !!’

And one added: ‘Nothing i love more then seeing you too together 😍 being happy all the time’

Adorbs, right? It comes after Perrie – who confirmed her romance with Alex back in January after weeks of speculation – reassured fans that her fella’s move up north wouldn’t have a negative effect on them.

‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there,’ the singer told The Mirror in September. ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

Since then they’ve proved this by sharing some sweet pictures together, including a shot of Perrie sitting on Alex’s knee as they hung out last month.

Nawww, let’s hope we get even more adorable snaps like this in 2018!