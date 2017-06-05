We think you'll find his response v. surprising...

Here at CelebsNow, we love a good ol’ secret celeb romance- espesh when the people involved belong to major reality TV shows.

It’s like Romeo and Juliet, but with a whole lot more drama and a whole lot less of the long and confusing Shakespearean words.

The latest? A possible love interest between TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and MiC’s Stephanie Pratt….

Over the weekend, a source had spoken with The Sun– having alleged to spotting a possible romance between the Essex ‘fella and Sloane Square ‘gal Stephanie.

On Friday night, the pair had attended Liverpool’s REVIV beauty event- leading to a source sharing with The Sun that they had seemed pretty ‘friendly’.

The source shares, ‘Pete was getting very friendly with Stephanie and they were having a real laugh’ before adding ‘They were giggling and chatting and taking lots of photos together’.

The source even alluded to the pair going home together, sharing that they had ‘both [left] in a similar direction’.

Pete, who is newly single following his recent split from TOWIE babe Megan McKenna, certainly *wouldn’t* be the first Essex ‘fella to catch Stephanie’s eye- following her previous romance with Joey Essex.

However, despite this, we were still slightly confused over the allegations of a Pete’n’Steph dalliance- considering that Stephanie is currently believed to be dating rugby boy Ollie Lindsay-Hague…

However, since the allegations had broken, 28-year-old Pete’s management had taken to the press to slam the report as being ‘laughable’.

His management told The Sun, ‘it’s laughable that Pete cannot say hello to another female without being accused of flirting… This is totally untrue. Pete was at the event for work purposes and remained professional at all times’.

The source then added that Pete had returned to Essex on his own following the event.

So yeah, another day another inter-reality TV show romance drama. What a time to be alive, eh folks!

