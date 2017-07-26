Is this all it seems!?

With his piercing blue eyes, flowing locks and perfectly manscaped beard, Pete Wicks leaves TOWIE viewers swooning on the regular.

And now he’s given his army of fans a real thrill with his latest cheeky upload on Instagram.

Pete the Pirate, as he calls himself on social, took time out from sunning himself somewhere hot before (allegedly) heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house next week to capture this delicious underwear snap…

Chilling in the sun last week…😁 A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Yes, we did a double take too!

And so did a lot of his followers, with one commenting: ‘Whaaaat a big Boy 😂😂’

Another wrote: ‘Very impressive Mr Wicks xx’

Tagging Pete’s girlfriend Megan McKenna, a third added: ‘No prizes to guess what ‘something’ keeps you smiling ya absolute sort ! 😂🙊✨’

But on closer inspection, that rather rude shadow appears to be cast not by Pete’s manhood (although that doesn’t exactly look small…) but the phallic-shaped cactus off to the left. Lols!

Other fans were quick to catch on to the, erm, creative positioning of the shadow, with one commenting: ‘Is that a cactus in your pants or you just happy to see me @p_wicks01 😂😂😂😂’

Another wrote: ‘Dynamite definitely comes in small packages many wouldn’t mind being pricked by your cactus 🌵😜💯😜’

A cheeky third added: ‘Nice coctus 😏’

Here’s hoping we’ll be seeing more of Pete, his pants AND his impressive package on our screens very soon, as earlier this week it was revealed that Pete has reportedly signed up for CBB.

The Essex stud was listed on a leaked list of stars apparently set to enter the famous house when the new series starts on Monday 1st August. Other names include a Googlebox star and a Girls Aloud singer.

We cannot WAIT!

Meanwhile, Pete’s lady love Megan is currently over in the United States trying to make is as a country singer in Nashville.

But she’s clearly missing her man, taking to Instagram last week to pine after Pete.

We bet this snap has got her even more desperate to see him!