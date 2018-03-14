Looks like these TOWIE exes are moving on...

The boys and girls of Essex have been busy filming for the brand new series of TOWIE this week. And it looks like resident fitty Pete Wicks has already found himself a brand spanking new romance.

Well, THAT didn’t take long…

Yup, the long haired Lothario all but confirmed he was dating again when he took to Instagram with a load of cosy clips next to brunette beauty and TOWIE newbie Shelby Tribble.

Sharing a snap of the ridiculously good looking pair on what looks VERY much like a date, Pete can be seen clinking his glass against Shelby’s in a bar.

Celebrating a blossoming new relationship maybe?

The 28-year-old then revealed the reality stars had continued the party back at home, as Pete posted a snap cuddled up on the sofa with the former Miss Great Britain (and his beloved French Bulldog Eric, obviously…)

With Shelby snuggling into his shoulder, we reckon these two look like a perfect Essex match… don’t’cha agree?

Pete’s Insta flirting comes just days after his TOWIE ex Megan McKenna went public with her new squeeze Muggy Mike Thalasittis.

The match made in reality TV heaven were snapped packing on the PDA while on holiday in Tenerife.

Pics of the pair on their balcony show them rubbing sun cream into each other, kissing and even Love Island hunk Mike grabbing his lady’s bum! Ooo la la.

And it looks like wannabe country singer Megs is pretty happy in her new relationship, as she recently confirmed to Star magazine: ‘We are dating, yeah. We are really good.’

In fact, things are so serious the 25-year-old even described them as ‘together’ – and if you managed to catch Muggy Mike on Celebs Go Dating this year, you’ll know that’s a big deal…

‘Well, we are together. We really get on and we’ve got a lot in common. It’s all good’, Megan said.

While this is pretty exciting, we’re gonna need them to become Insta official ASAP…