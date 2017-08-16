Awww, this is so sweet

Peter Andre and wife Emily might be quite private about their family life but Pete couldn’t help sharing a gushing message on social media to celebrate Emily’s birthday.

The singer’s other half turns 28 on Wednesday (16 August) and Pete, 44, posted some cute words to mark the occasion on Instagram.

‘Happy birthday beautiful:),’ the dad-of-four captioned a stunning photo of Emily taken at the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball in London back in May.

Awww. Pete’s fans were touched by the message and many were quick to send Emily their well wishes too.

‘And beautiful Emily certainly is @peterandre Happy Birthday young lady,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘You are a very lucky man @peterandre happy birthday Ems’

Pete hasn’t revealed how Emily – with whom he has daughter Amelia, 3, and son Theo, eight months – is celebrating her day but we bet he’ll be pulling out all the stops to help her to toast the occasion.

It looks like the build-up to Emily’s birthday has already been pretty special as the family recently enjoyed a summer holiday to Greece.

Not only that but the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month, though both almost FORGET their big day!

‘So it was mine and Emily’s second wedding anniversary last week, but the funny thing was we both woke up and forgot!’ Pete wrote in his New! magazine column in July. ‘It was on Tuesday, but we kept thinking it was Wednesday.’

And to make matters worse, Pete – who as well as his children with Emily has son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, 10, from his marriage to Katie Price – didn’t remember to give his wife her gift on the day either.

‘I was asked if I bought her a present, but I completely forgot to pack it so it’s still in the safe at home. Classic me!’ the singer explained. Whoops!

Let’s hope that Pete has remembered to get Emily a pressie for her birthday!