The Mysterious Girl hitmaker had planned to head home in November...

Peter Andre has reportedly been forced to cancel his Australian Greatest Hits Tour due to ‘poor ticket sales’.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker had planned to head Down Under in November for seven dates in both Australia and New Zealand, starting in Auckland and finishing in Perth.

It would have been his first tour of his home country in 20 years.

Love doing this 🙂 What looks like glitter on the top of my glasses is actually the reflection of the beautiful crowd A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

However, when news hit that he would no longer be belting out his classics as planned, one report suggested his no-show is down to low ticket sales.

According to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, tickets didn’t sell as well as expected, despite the heavy promotion and publicity to plug the tour.

It reports that ticketing websites have suspended sales and told fans that there are ‘scheduling difficulties’ involved.

But according to Pete’s reps, it is simply a case of bad timing.

‘Pete’s tour has been postponed until 2018 due to filming commitments being behind schedule in the UK,’ his team told The Mirror.

There is no news yet though as to when Pete’s tour dates will be rescheduled for.

Great turn out for 60 minute makeover today Beautiful people A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Pete is currently hosting 60 Minute Makeover, which is believed to be why the tour had to be pulled.

With or without his tour, Pete is set to be a very busy man after he revealed he has landed ‘a damn big part‘ in a feature film.

‘Finally,’ Pete tweeted. ‘I’ve received (after months of talks) my first ever film script. Start filming in LA next year, and…it’s a damn big part. I’ve only waited 44 years. @jhickox I’ll see you soon brother. Told you I had big fish to fry.’

The movie is called The Undoing and was co-written by Davey Bonner and Jim Duncanson, with James Hickox directing.