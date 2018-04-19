Princess and Amelia are SO sweet

Peter Andre often shares pictures of his four children enjoying time together but it looks like two of the kids in particular have a seriously adorable bond.

The singer has revealed that Princess, 10, is the apple of her four-year-old sister Amelia’s eye and admits they’re so close that they even share a bed.

Pete, 45, shared an Instagram photo of the duo bouncing on a trampoline together on Wednesday and wrote: ‘Amelia won’t let Bista out of her sight. Sharing her bed as we speak. Too cute #sisters’

Awwww. In the picture Princess holds on to Amelia’s hands as they jump and it’s all very sweet.

Pete’s post melted his followers’ hearts too and many commented on how cute his girls are.

‘This is too adorable,’ one fan wrote, whilst another said: ‘Creating great memories Pete, lovely kids all of them’

Pete replied to a comment to gush even more about his daughters – and revealed that son Junior, 12, was happy to have his own space.

‘they are sharing the bed right now, so cute. Big boy junior is in his own room upstairs 😂. They’re great kids they really are,’ the star posted.

Pete – who has Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price and has Amelia and Theo, 17 months, with wife Emily – also clarified some confusion over whether the kids were at his house or Katie’s.

Katie, 39, had posted a photo of Princess and Junior captioned ‘bed time’ just two hours before Pete’s picture, prompting some fans to ask how they could be in two places at once.

Bed time 💙👸🏼❤️🌍

Pete explained that they were definitely at his pad and admitted he was unsure why Katie had posted her snap.

‘not confusing:))) they were upstairs. Not sure why she posted that :),’ the singer wrote back to a fan.

So that’s that then! Keep the cute pics coming, Pete!