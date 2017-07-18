Peter Andre’s wife Emily wades into row over Harper Beckham’s controversial party at Buckingham Palace

Is there anyone left who hasn't had their say?



Just last week, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham faced social media backlash when they revealed they’d taken daughter, Harper to Buckingham Palace for her 6th birthday.

But while we were all jealous of the little one’s trip to the Palace – where she even got to meet a real life Princess in the form of Eugenie – fans took to social media to slam the A-List couple for ‘showing off’.

And after the ex-England captain uploaded a load of cute pics of the family trip, even Stella McCartney was said to be ‘furious’ that a photo of her daughter Reiley Willis – who was a guest of Harper’s – was posted online. Eeeek!

Well, following a whole load of drama, now Becks has found an unlikely supporter in Peter Andre‘s wife, Emily.

Speaking in her column for OK! magazine, Emily – who’s mum to six-month-old Theo and three-year-old daughter, Amelia – said that instead of criticising the Beckhams, fans should be happy for them.

‘People have said they shouldn’t have shown it off on social media as it will make other kids jealous,’ she wrote.

‘But I think that’s just life. Kids are always going to see other children doing something that they want to do.’

Although the 27-year-old did point out that children don’t need an extravagant party to have fun, adding: ‘Having said that, I think most kids are happy with a few friends to play with and a bit of hide and seek and probably aren’t bothered about Buckingham Palace!’

Following the public backlash, Emily also said that she feels people can be quick to judge the Beckham family, adding: ‘I think people should just be happy for a little girl who obviously had a good time.’ Well said!



Forty-two-year-old David was forced to explain himself following the debate, writing on Instagram: ‘Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends.

One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

‘We were honoured to be able to there, beautiful tea party.’

Hmm. Is this the last we’ll hear of little Harper’s controversial celebrations? Probably not…