Prepare yourselves for some seriously sweet snaps

Peter Andre might spend most of his time on stage and on our telly screens, but when it comes to his home life with wife Emily, the presenter tends to stay more coy.

Having got married in 2015, these two now share two beautiful children together, four-year-old Amelia and one-year-old Theo – while Pete also has kids Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with ex Katie Price.

And although the couple usually like to keep their picture-perfect family life under wraps, for the duration of his Instagram account popstar Peter has given fans some sneaky glimpses from inside his four walls.

So, we’ve decided to take a good ol’ look at the home he shares with his loved-ones because, well, we’re just VERY nosey… (It’s pretty amazing FYI).

In a recent snap shared on his social media, the 45-year-old pictured his two youngest kids proudly watching their mum Emily as she filled in as a doctor on Lorraine.

The snap shows Peter’s plush taste in decor as the sofa has a luxurious blanket thrown over the corner while there’s also a HUGE flatscreen telly on the wall.

If you look closely, you can also spot an adorable family photo on the right hand side next to the lamp. AW.

At breakfast today watching mummy A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Feb 15, 2018 at 2:58am PST

The dining room also follows a similar theme as the grey and silver colour scheme runs throughout.

In a snap posted by Pete earlier this year, you can see the long, glass-topped table placed in the centre of the room which is definitely big enough for the couple’s growing family.

There’s also a pair of romantic candles placed in the centre which are making us feel all warm inside.

But a space in the house that’s maybe not so tranquil is the kids’ playroom. Taking to Insta late last year, dad-of-four Pete shared a snap of his eldest kids – Junior and Princess – getting creative on the floor.

And the room looks like a child’s dream as there’s toys absolutely everywhere – including dolls, books and even a rocking giraffe.

Plse clean up after will you? A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Next up on the Andre house tour is the kitchen. While filming for Lorraine in February, Pete gave his followers a look inside the luxurious room by filming a short clip.

As the telly star pans around the downstairs of his house, we can spot white cupboards, glossy black surfaces and a large kitchen island to prep food on. Is anyone else starting to get serious house envy?

And if you thought the inside was cute, just wait until you see this adorable snap of Peter and Emily’s garden.

In a pic posted last year, Pete showcased his little herb garden and two fluffy rabbits in their runs.

Errr… so, when can we move in?