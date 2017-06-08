Which side are you on?

Move over, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield! Because Emily and Peter Andre are coming after your This Morning presenting crowns…

Viewers of Thursday show saw Aussie hunk Pete and wife Emily perform their first presenting duties as a duo.

The pre-recorded segment saw the gorgeous pair revisit Santorini, the Greek island where they spent their honeymoon following their 2015 wedding – which Emily described as ‘one of the most beautiful and romantic destinations in the world.’

The first of a two-part travel series saw Pete and Emily speeding around on quad bikes, hanging out in infinity pools, making the traditional Santorini dish Tomatokeftedes (tomato fritters) and generally being totally loved up.

Needless to say, the cute couple’s presenting debut went down well with Pete’s army of fans online.

One tweeted: ‘You must be so proud of Emily @MrPeterAndre, she’s a natural on telly!!! 👏 # ThisMorning’

Another wanted to see more of them on-screen, posting: ‘Awwww not on long enough @MrPeterAndre @thismorning want to see more!’

But not everyone was quite convinced. On critical viewers wrote on Twitter: ‘Peter Andre on # thismorning at 11.30 = Surge of voters expected at polling stations.’

Another asked: ‘Love Peter Andre but why is @thismorning paying for Peter and his wife to get a 2nd holiday in Santorini. Sorry, but what’s the point?’

Speaking ahead of their appearance, a This Morning source said: ‘This will be the first time viewers will have such an insight into their relationship and witness them fronting films together for This Morning.

‘Their natural chemistry is hugely endearing as they relive their dream honeymoon destination — when Emily mocks Pete for his ‘dad jokes’!’

What did you make of it? Tweet us @CelebsNow!