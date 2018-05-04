Pete's swapped Blighty for LA

We might know Peter Andre as the squeaky clean dad-of-four who occasionally whips out his abs on Instagram, but for his latest project the Aussie popstar is far from that.

The 45-year-old star recently announced he’d landed a leading part in new movie The Inheritance where he’ll be playing a heavily tattooed and pierced heroine addict. Interesting…

And now Pete has shared a sneak-peek of the feature film, which has gone down very well with his thousands of followers.

In the short clip, the telly star can be seen looking a little angrier than usual as he shouts at the leading lady stood opposite him.

In the background, director James Hickox can be heard repeatedly calling his name to set, as Peter wrote next to the video: ‘When you’re getting called by the director….oops’, before adding: ‘On set filming the movie’.

And it looks like Pete’s fans are just excited as him about the new role, as one wrote: ‘Good luck with the filming pete cant wait to watch it xx’.

‘Can’t wait to see it. V proud of you’, agreed another. While a third added: ‘Looking forward to seeing it Pete x you will be amazing in it’.

This comes after Pete recently said he’s loved shooting the film in LA, and revealed he’ll soon be spending even more time across the pond.

‘I’ve got the acting bug’, the star admitted.

‘Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can’t wait to see the edit.

‘Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I’ll be going back later in the year to film more.’

Pete – who shares children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex Katie Price, as well as Amelia, four, and Theo, one, with wife Emily – then added: ‘In fact, it looks like I’m going to be spending a lot more time in America this year so I’m lucky to have such a trusting wife and family.’

Peter’s certainly has come a long way since his Mysterious Girl days…