Peter has opened up about the recent tragedies in London

Peter Andre has shared a heartfelt video expressing his feelings towards the recent rise in crime in London.

The singer opened up with his 797,000 Instagram followers to talk about his feelings following the news that five shootings, a stabbing and an acid attack took place over the bank holiday weekend.

Clearly looking emotional and downcast, Pete confessed: ‘Just reading about these horrible attacks that happened over the weekend, knife, gun, acid attacks, I mean it is just truly unbelievable.’

‘While most people are trying to enjoy bank holiday weekend, you’ve got grieving families and it breaks my heart that this thing is happening here and now. I just I feel sick in the stomach.’

Pete’s touching video comes as it was revealed that five people were shot in London over the bank holiday weekend, including a 13-year-old and 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton – who sadly died from his injuries in Southwark, London on Saturday May 5.

Two men aged 22 and 27, and a 17-year-old were also injured over the weekend due to a suspected acid attack in Hackney, London.

While a 43-year-old man was also stabbed during the bank holiday weekend in Perivale, London.

And, clearly Pete’s followers were feeling just as emotional as he was by the sad news with several commenting to express their own feelings about the horrific events.

‘We live in scary times, bombs, guns, knives and now acid. Just awful,’ one person wrote.

While another added: ‘Makes u question our world sometimes. Makes me so sad that there’s so much hatred in the world.’

A third said: ‘I’m totally with you on those feelings [it’s] why I can’t watch the news anymore, so many saddening things happening, it breaks my heart.’