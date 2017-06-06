Pete has been gushing about Harvey's new step dad

If there’s one thing telly star Peter Andre loves talking about, it’s his kids.

As a proud father of Junior, 11, and Princess, 9, – who he shares with ex Katie Price – and Amelia, 3, and six-month-old Theo, – who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh – the former pop star is always gushing about parenthood.

And despite being a dad-of-four, the Mysterious Girl singer has recently opened up about how his former step-son, Harvey Price was the one who helped him learn how to be a father.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Speaking on Sydney’s KIIS FM, the 44-year-old said: ‘The first child that taught me how to be a dad was Harvey.’

But after admitting he doesn’t see Katie’s eldest son as much as he’d like, it turns out Pete couldn’t be happier that his ex-wife’s husband Kieran Hayler is there to care for 15-year-old Harvey.

Happy Birthday Harvey!!🎂 15 today 🎉🎉 A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on May 27, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

‘Everybody who knows me knows how much I love him [Harvey],’ Pete wrote in his new! magazine column.

More: Peter Andre makes emotional revelation about Katie Price’s son Harvey after sending surprise birthday message

‘But I also think it’s important for people to know I’m so happy that he has Kieran.

‘My whole objective for Harvey is for him to be happy and if he’s happy because Kieran treats him good, that’s all I can ask for.’

Before adding: ‘He knows he’s always welcome at mine and when I do see him it’s always special.’

How sweet is that?

Harvey’s biological father is Dwight Yorke, but the former football player doesn’t see his son, so Harvey has found father figures in Pete and Kieran instead.

Last month, 44-year-old Pete reached out to the teenager on his birthday and revealed he’d treated his former step-son to a few gifts on his big day.

Although Pete didn’t write directly to Harvey, the TV presenter shared a message on Twitter with his 3.52million followers, saying: ‘Happy birthday to a very special boy:))),’ before adding: ‘Hope you like your prezzies.’

Harvey is lucky boy to have such loving parents!