Pete's son has tackled a big first

Peter Andre has shared a proud dad moment with fans after capturing the moment son Theo took his very first steps in an adorable video.

The singer posted a clip on Monday night showing his one-year-old boy learning to walk – with a bit of encouragement from big sister Princess.

‘Special moment yesterday. Theo’s first steps,’ Pete, 44, captioned the footage.

In the video Theo is seen slowly wandering towards Princess, 10, as she sits in front of him and holds out her hand.

The tot manages a few impressive steps before sitting down and cheers are heard around him after the feat. Awww.

Pete’s fans found it all very moving and also praised Princess for being so supportive towards her baby brother.

‘This is literally the cutest!!! Princess loves him bless her,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Thank you for sharing such a precious moment. Princess was being so encouraging to Theo. Truly beautiful’

And one added: ‘Awwww that moment when yr baby starts walking…Priceless! It bringing tear to my eye’

It’s not the only time recently that Pete – who welcomed Theo with wife Emily in November 2016 , a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Amelia – has enjoyed a special family moment.

Over the weekend the star shared a cheerful video of the family dancing to lively music whilst he was busy cooking up a feast.

‘Typical Saturday afternoon in our house . Obviously I was just starting the meal so no sauce yet but damn it ended up being good,’ Pete wrote alongside the clip.

The bond between Princess and Theo is also clear in the footage as Princess is holding her baby brother as they bop around next to Emily – nawww.

Earlier this month Pete and Emily took the kids – including Princess and Junior, 12, who Pete shares with ex-wife Katie Price – on a skiing trip and Pete recently shared a nostalgic clip from the holiday of the children having fun in the snow.

Junior throws snow at Princess in the video, with Pete heard telling him not to aim it at her face.

‘Found this beauty from when we were skiing ⛷ . No face shots dude,’ the TV star captioned the post.

Looks like it’s been a fun start to the year for the Andre clan!