Emily stepped in to Dr Hilary's shoes on the show

Peter Andre’s wife Emily has revealed in her first appearance as a TV doctor on ITV’s Lorraine that she experienced a cancer scare last year.

The 28-year-old – who returned to work a few months ago following the birth of son Theo in November 2016 – stepped in to Dr Hilary Jones’ shoes on Thursday’s show to give medical advice and spoke of how she found a lump in her breast which she promptly had checked out.

This led Emily to urge viewers to be aware and check themselves regularly.

‘I found a lump in my breast a year ago,’ the mum-of-two explained. ‘I didn’t need to feel silly about going in and they dealt with it quickly and it was fine. It’s really important to check yourself.’

Emily’s appearance came after Pete, 44, revealed how proud he was of her for landing the role ahead of her debut.

The star told his social media fans on Wednesday night: ‘So proud of my Emily who will be stepping in for Dr Hilary tomorrow morning on @itvlorraine @lorrainekellysmith Tune in 😀😀😀’

The singer will be thrilled to hear that Emily’s one-off stint on the programme was a hit too, with many fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on her.

‘just watched Emily on Lorraine she was amazing well done Emily,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘who said you can’t have beauty & brains. Emily comes across as very approachable which is paramount as a #Doctor I want Emily 2 be my doctor too Lorraine.’

Many of Pete’s fans also left comments on his page to let him know how well his wife did.

‘Please tell Emily she was an absolute natural and came across so professional and lovely @peterandre you have a lovely wife,’ one follower posted.

Some even called for Emily to become a permanent addition to the show, with one fan writing: ‘she was great . she should have her own slot on a programe’

Let’s hope we see Emily back on the show again soon!