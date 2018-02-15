Pete is one proud dhubby

Peter Andre might have spent most of his career on the telly – but the former popstar usually likes to keep his private life with wife Emily well, private.

The pair share two children – Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo – and Pete has previously revealed Emily isn’t keen on him sharing snaps of the little ones on social media.

But on Thursday morning 44-year-old Pete gave fans a rare glimpse of his home as he took to Instagram with the CUTEST snap.

While Emily returned to her role as the stand-in doctor on ITV’s Lorraine, it’s clear her I’m A Celeb star hubby was feeling very proud.

Showing his little ‘uns tuning in to their mum on the telly in their plush living room, Pete wrote: ‘Kids watching mum at breakfast’.

And his 762k followers LOVED the sweet snap, as one gushed: ‘Awwww thats sooo cute’, and another added: ‘Cute love how family orientated u are’.

And Pete – who also shares children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex, Katie Price – wasn’t the only one who opened up about his little family and Emily also spoke about her relationship on Lorraine.

Confessing the pair now have little time for romance with two young children, the 28-year-old revealed their Valentine’s Day plans weren’t exactly very romantic.

‘We had a meal in for four with the kids actually,’ Emily told Lorraine host Christine Lampard.

‘We are going to go for dinner this weekend, but it’s just finding time sometimes with the kids!’

And things might be about to get even busier in the Andre household, as stay-at-home dad Peter recently opened up about having more children.

Talking to OK! magazine, he said: ‘All of a sudden I said I wanted another baby. It’s weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell.’

Watch this space!