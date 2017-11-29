Oh Pete...

Peter Andre has finally hit back at THOSE comments Rebekah Vardy once made about the size of his manhood and he’s done so in a pretty hilarious way.

The 44-year-old was left red-faced last week when an interview I’m A Celebrity star Becky did back in 2001 resurfaced in which she claimed that she’d slept with him but hadn’t been left satisfied at all – and even compared his penis to the size of a ‘miniature chipolata’. OUCH.

Now though Pete has laughed it off by posting a funny photo of a man standing next to a sausage as tall as him, alongside a witty caption reading: ‘Now that’s a banger :)) Chipolata anyone ?’

LOLs. The cheeky response – which Pete also shared on Instagram – proved a hit with fans who praised the dad-of-four for taking it in good humour.

‘perfect response well done Pete,’ one wrote, whilst another quipped: ‘IT’S not about the size, it’s how you use it!! knew you’d be cracking the jokes about it. Silly woman!! @peterandre’

Meanwhile one said: ‘Only size that matters is the size of a persons heart and everyone knows your heart is huge @peterandre’

It comes after the comments from Rebekah emerged last week following her arrival in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

In the interview with the News Of The World – carried out when she was known as Rebekah Nicholson given that it was many years before she married footballer hubby Jamie Vardy – Becky said she thought she’d hit it off with Pete in the bedroom after they met a restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

She claims that it didn’t quite work out like that though, having told the paper of the encounter: ‘He had great muscles and I thought he’d be a great lover. But he was the worst lover I have ever had.

‘He didn’t even attempt to satisfy me!’

However, a friend of the WAG has claimed that she’ll now feel ‘guilty’ about her old remarks being brought to light again.

‘She’ll feel bad about how Pete and his wife Emily feel,’ Rebekah’s pal Sarah Smith tells New! magazine. ‘They don’t deserve that. If she could go back and not sell that story, she would. She’ll feel guilty.’

Well at least it looks like Pete hasn’t been too upset by it if his response is anything to go by.