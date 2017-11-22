Looks like Theo's already got the moves!

Peter Andre ’s son Theo might only just be celebrating his first birthday but he’s proved that he’s already got skills on the dance floor!

Proud dad Pete has melted fans’ hearts by sharing a video of the tot boogying to Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape of You in the kitchen and it seems that the little one has inherited what his dad learned on Strictly Come Dancing.

‘He’s dancing before he can walk,’ Pete, 44, captioned the adorable footage before tagging in Ed too.

The clip starts with Theo jigging about as he holds onto a set of drawers before he turns and crawls back to Pete – only to go back for more dancing!

Then the one-year-old cutely giggles as he returns to the cabinet and moves his left leg about, prompting a woman’s voice (which sounds like Pete’s wife Emily) to chuckle: ‘What’s that leg?’

Well it’s certainly a unique dance move!

He’s dancing before he can walk @teddysphotos A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Pete is heard saying in the sweet video: ‘He’s dancing, look at him. He comes over and then he goes back, he’s going to start dancing. He loves it.’

The dad-of-four’s fans found it all seriously cute and many think Theo has definitely picked up those moves from Pete.

‘Awww so adorable! 😍🤗 Has Lil Bubba been watching Daddy dance?!… ,’ one admirer asked, whilst another said: ‘His definitely got your moves Pete especially with that leg move love him so cute’

And one gushed: ‘Aww Pete and Emily you have a little raver there. He’s just adorable!! Just perfection!!’

Many other fans were stunned by how much the little boy has grown since Pete last gave a glimpse of him.

Time has certainly flown by since he arrived in November 2016 and it looks like the family were going all out to celebrate his first birthday this month.

Pete revealed a snippet of the festivities by sharing a photo of Thomas the Tank Engine-themed decorations including a cake and even a ball pit.

‘Prep underway for little Theo,’ the singer captioned the snaps.

Prep underway for little Theo A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

Awww, we bet Theo will be dancing away as he celebrates turning one year old!