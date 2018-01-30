It looks like Pete is keen to become a dad again

Peter Andre is usually pretty open when it comes to spilling details about married life with Emily MacDonagh.

But now the pop star has got even more honest after confessing his wife won’t go anywhere near him in the bedroom!

Yup, the pair might already be proud parents to Amelia, four, and Theodore, one, but Peter has admitted that he already wants to expand the family once more.

Unfortunately, it looks like Emily isn’t so keen on the idea…

Speaking about his desire to become a dad for the fifth time, the 44-year-old told OK magazine: ‘I don’t need to say it now, she just knows. That’s why she doesn’t go anywhere near me in bed. She’s like “Stay over there.”’

LOL! Pete – who married his other half in 2015 – also shares two children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex wife Katie Price.

But it looks like he’s not done with welcoming children into the world just yet, as Pete recently told the Mirror Online: ‘All of a sudden I said I wanted another baby.

‘It’s weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell.’

But speaking about 28-year-old psychiatrist Emily, he added: ‘She’s quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough.’

Mysterious Girl singer Pete is currently a stay at home dad and revealed it’s been strange taking a break from work.

‘It’s been a complete switch’, he told OK magazine.

‘When Emily goes off to work she’ll come home and I’ll have a home-cooked meal on the go, Theo in the sling and Millie next to me!’ How cute is that?

Special moment yesterday. Theo’s first steps A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:39am PST

Although it looks like he won’t be at home for long, as the telly star also revealed he has two acting roles in the pipeline and plans to return to his singing career.

He said: ‘I’m going to the US to film at the end of March.

‘I’m proud of how well Brits such as James Corden and Mark Wright are doing. I’ve also got two other things coming up, one of which is a worldwide thing that’s something I’ve never done before and is going to be announced soon.’

Ooo. Looks like an exciting year ahead for the Andre family!