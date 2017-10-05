Fans couldn't help but voice their opinion on this one...

This Morning‘s Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby often leave viewers lol’ing with their hilarious antics on the show.

But this time they have set viewers off with a rather hilarious Instagram snap.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Rio Ferdinand says the SWEETEST thing about his romance with TOWIE’s Kate Wright live on This Morning

Hols took to the social media site on Wednesday to share with her 2.6million followers a rather impressive piece of artwork.

The snap showcased the real Holly and Phil posing alongside their piece of art.

Thanks @voyder for your incredible artwork today on @thismorning … ❤️ it! Xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Holly captioned her latest snap: ‘Thanks @voyder for your incredible artwork today on @thismorning … love it! Xxx’

Although fans were impressed with the magnitude and skill of the artwork, they were more distracted by, er, Phil’s face.

‘Phil looks like his face has been hit with a frying pan,’ one user wrote.

A second commented: ‘What’s happened to Phil’s face on that painting?’

Whilst a third added: ‘Poor Phil , he has one eye looking at you and one eye looking for you.’

Meanwhile several other fans couldn’t help but notice some similarities between Phil and another famous face, with several comparing him to Steve Martin.

‘Philip looks more like Steve Martin,’ one user wrote.

Another said: ‘Is that Steve Martin?’

Whilst several others compared the silver fox to a sloth.

‘I thought it was Sid the sloth from ice age,’ one user added.

Whilst many other fans thought Phil was the character Sloth from The Goonies, with one person writing: ‘Why does Phil look like sloth from The Goonies?’

Hey, ho, we think these stars still look fab both in real life and painted on a wall.

Holly’s latest post comes just days after she shared an adorable post celebrating husband, Dan Baldwin’s birthday.

Who knows, she may have even got a piece of art drawn up of them for his birthday!