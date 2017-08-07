Can you spot it?

There is a huge Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby shaped hole in our lives, since the pair departed the This Morning sofa for their summer holiday.

And whilst we’ve been having withdrawals from the duo, Phil has managed to melt our hearts with his latest snap.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Holly Willoughby shares incredible bikini snap as she celebrates tenth wedding anniversary with husband Dan

He’s currently sunning it up on holiday with his wife Steph, and revealed he was melting in the 38 degree heat, alright for some, ay?

Phil shared an adorable snap of the pair on Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘Me and my girl.’ Awww, you guys.

The couple have been married for over 20 years and look just as loved up as ever.

Me and my girl A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

And fans couldn’t help but gush over the happy couple with a whole heap rushing to compliment the cute pic.

‘Goals sweetest couple award goes too…’, one user wrote.

A second added: ‘@schofe love how much you love your wife… utter goals’.

A third said: ‘Gorgeous photo you have a beautiful wife’.

Whilst other eagle eyed fans were quick to spot something slightly odd with the loved up pic.

Several fans couldn’t help but notice that Phil was holding a glass with lipstick marks on, a fan commented: ‘You wearing lipstick Phil?’

Another quipped: ‘It looks like your the one holding the glass with the lippy on it Phil’.

A third added: ‘@schofe why is there lipstick on your glass but not on your wife’s? Role reversal? Hahahaha’

Phil and Holly will be returning to This Morning very soon, and last week it was revealed that the pair will be presenting the new series of Dancing on Ice on ITV.

We for one can’t get enough of this golden TV couple and cannot wait for their return to our screens.

Come on guys!