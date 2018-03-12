Did you spot this in Schofe's pic?

Phillip Schofield is basically the king of social media.

If he’s not making us LOL on Snapchat, the This Morning presenter is giving us serious Instagram #friendshipgoals with Holly Willoughby.

But while we often get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Phillip’s telly career, over the weekend the 55-year-old treated fans to a rare snapshot of his family life with mum Pat.

Celebrating Mother’s Day, the telly star took to Instagram with two adorable photos including a selfie of the pair smiling at the camera, and another snap of his mum showcasing her inner dare devil on top of a plane.

Phillip hailed Pat as ‘fantastic, unique, gorgeous and bonkers’ in the sweet post.

But while loads of fans rushed to praise the presenter on his adorable tribute, some were left a little distracted by something else – how similar Phillip and his mum look!

With a matching warm smile and even the same silver hair, Phil definitely takes after Pat.

‘@schofe are you on the left or right? Can’t tell’, joked one follower.

Another said: ‘I can’t tell which one is Philip Schofield’, while a third wrote: ‘Love the matching hair!’

And a fourth added: ‘Oh my goodness how much do you look like your mum wow x’. Agreed!



It comes after Phillip shocked Saturday Night Takeaway viewers over the weekend when he reprised his lead role in Joseph’s Technicolour Dream Coat for an extra special performance.

Stars including James Corden, Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry also took to the stage for the ‘End of the Show Show’ to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s 70th birthday.

But it was Phillip’s surprise guest appearance right at the end to sing ‘Any Dream Will Do’ which stole the limelight.

Who knew our silver fox had such an incred voice?