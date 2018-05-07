Looking good Phil!

We’re used to seeing Philip Schofield suited and booted for This Morning, but his Snapchat followers were treated to an entirely different Phil at the weekend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

The presenter embraced World Naked Gardening Day wholeheartedly, posting a cheeky snap from behind – completely nude. Pruning some foliage in his lush country garden, a sunflower emoji was used to (slightly) protect his modesty.

World Naked Gardening Day encourages keen gardeners to post a naked snap of themselves in the garden, in order to connect with the nature around them – and their own bodies.

The official website reads, ‘…our culture needs to move toward a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment.

READ MORE: ‘He looks like a sloth!’: This Morning’s Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby unveil mural of their faces and the reaction is BRILLIANT

‘Gardening naked is not only a simple joy, it reminds us–even if only for those few sunkissed minutes–that we can be honest with who we are as humans and as part of this planet.’

Sounds like a good enough reason for a naughty snap as any to us!

It’s not the first time that Schofe has posed a nude pic online. Last month Philip delighted fans by sharing another cheeky photo.

Shortly after getting out of a steamy shower, Phil posted another nude pic on Snapchat, writing, ‘Love the outside shower…snorkellers look down not up right?!’

Fans were rather taken aback by the post, with one writing, ‘@Schofe I think we all know who really broke the internet here.’

Another added, “Breaking News: @Schofe’s exposed bum.”

Fans also got to have a peek at his rustic pad in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, this weekend, when Phil shared some pictures of its plush interior.

Traditional in style, Phil’s home boasts a super cosy living room full of patterned throws and cushions and a rustic kitchen, complete with an Aga. We love it!

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Phil’s account to see what he posts next…