Looks like things are getting more and more serious for these two

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength – and now a new photo has got us all wondering if they could have MOVED IN together.

Former TOWIE star Kate got her Instagram fans talking on Thursday when she uploaded a snap in a home gym and wrote in the caption: ‘Workout timmmeee @meldeane12 👊🏼💗’

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Is Rio Ferdinand ‘preparing to propose’ to TOWIE’s Kate Wright?

This led many eagle-eyed followers to point out that Kate, 26, was almost certainly using the facility at Rio’s house, which is recognisable as he’s frequently shared social media posts from the gym during his own workout sessions.

Workout timmmeee @meldeane12 👊🏼💗 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

‘Looks a lot like Rio ferdinands gym 🤔🤔,’ one commented, whilst another simply added: ‘Rio’s house !’

And one said: ‘Lovely home gym Rios got 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻’

Not only that but Kate also tagged personal trainer Mel Deane in the post, who often works out with 38-year-old Rio at his pad.

The reality star certainly seems to have been spending an increasing amount of time at Rio’s house if her Instagram activity is anything to go by, having recently posted a video where Rio is seen filming her during a training session.

Ok these are a struggle 😂😂 please excuse the facials 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ … not letting this injury stop me! 💪🏼 training with @meldeane12 this morning 👊🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

She also shared a very rare picture of them together in the garden earlier this month as they both performed exercises.

This latest speculation about Rio and Kate’s romance comes after Kate broke her silence on the relationship for the first time this month and revealed that she’s stepping back from the limelight to focus on her boyfriend and his children.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she told The Sun. ‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

Kate is Rio’s first romance since the tragic death of his wife Rebecca, who passed away in 2015 aged 34 following a battle with breast cancer.

The couple had sons Lorenz, 11 and Tate, 9, together as well as daughter Tia, 6.

Things certainly seem to be going well for Kate and Rio and there were even rumours this week that the former footballer could be ‘ready to propose’ to Kate in the near future.

Sounds like exciting times are ahead for these two!