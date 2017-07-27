The Love Islanders have barely been out of the villa and they are already causing a stir on social media...

Love birds Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow are so loved up right now that their selfies are causing a stir on social media.

Yep, the 27-year-old bomb disposal expert and the 27-year-old model have been out and about visiting each others home towns along with the rest of the Love Island contestants whilst flooding social media with their loved up snaps.

But Jamie, who Camilla said had a “perfect penis” was shocked to learn that one of his intimate selfies with Camilla had been reported to Instagram bosses.

Jamie took to the photo sharing platform to vent his frustrations, and uploaded the snap again to spite the auditors.

He posted the snap, along with the caption: ‘Hey guys, I woke up this morning and this photo had been deleted by Instagram or not suiting the community?!? Can you guys see anything wrong with it? I’m baffled, so here it is again,’ followed by a pair of eye emojis.

Obviously Jamie is so smitten by Camilla that he didn’t want anyone jumping to the wrong conclusions as to why the snap was no longer there.

Our guess is that some green-eyed monsters have been on the app and reported it out of jealousy.

Fear not guys, you’re still among our favourite couples so keep posting those loved up snaps.

And Cam, if you feel the need to share a snap of Jamie’s ‘perfect penis’ – we promise we won’t report it…