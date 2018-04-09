We need that kitchen...

Emma Willis is a lady who has it all. Amazing career? Check! Adorable family? Check! Incredible stylish home? Er… triple check!

And luckily for us, over the years the mum-of-three has given fans a glimpse inside the gorgeous Hertfordshire home she shares with hubby Matt Willis and kids Isabelle, eight, Ace, six, and one-year-old Trixie.

From an amazing kitchen to a humongous garden, the 42-year-old’s property is just as luxurious as the Celebrity Big Brother house Emma is about to spend her summer talking to. So, let’s take a look inside…

Clearly Em has a flare for interior design, as the first snap – posted on Instagram – show the family’s vast kitchen which features marble worktops, white ceramic tiles and some seriously huge cupboards.

Another photo shows adorable little Trixie running around the couple’s cooking area on her first birthday. Just look at that gigantic island complete with two drop down lights.

Onto the hallway, Emma recently shared a snap a framed Ace of spades picture which is a nod to her middle child and only son Ace. Cute, right?

And sharing another photo of her hallway earlier this year, The Voice presenter also revealed an adorable sign her kids had made her while she was away.

‘When you come home from work and you’re greeted by this..’ she wrote next to the snap – while also showing off a glimpse of her gorgeous white staircase and leopard-print rug.



As both Emma and former Busted popstar Matt are both huge music fans, it’s no surprise that the pair own a large piano which is often enjoyed by daughters Isabelle and Trixie.

And the couple also keep their shiny awards on top of the family’s piano – because, well, why the hell wouldn’t you?

It’s not just vintage furniture Emma is a fan of, as another photo shows the telly star laying back on a modern, lime green sofa under their window.

Did anyone else spot the incredible Disney princess picture in the background?

Their stylish home also features a plush corner sofa with leopard print cushions, big enough for all the family to snuggle on.

And if the inside wasn’t envy-inducing enough, just look at their spacious garden and amazing views.

Fancy letting us stay for a while, Emma?