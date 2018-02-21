These two are enjoying a family vacay!

They managed to keep their romance under wraps, but after going public in July, there’s no stopping Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas‘ serious cuteness.

In fact, they’re so loved up they’ve even gone on a family holiday together.

And, there’s some seriously ADORABLE pics too.

The couple have been enjoying the sunshine in Dubai recently, alongside Ryan’s daughter – from his previous relationship to Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien – Scarlett.

And after seeing their sun-filled pics it’s giving us major envy.

The couple have been indulging in days by the pool, chilling on the beach, cruising on a super yacht and even enjoying a spot of fun on a jet ski.

And, Ryan has been treating himself to some Shisha on the beach with majorly idyllic views.

Meanwhile, Lucy has been posting pics of herself enjoying tasty meals on their getaway.

And the couple really did turn it into a family affair when Lucy’s dad Paul and step-mum Tracey joined in on the holiday fun too.

With the brunette beauty sharing a snap to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, alongside the caption: ‘Family vacay’.

Family vacay 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌴☀️ A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

Fans were quick to shower the gorgeous couple with compliments, with one person writing, ‘That’s a lovely photo. Family is everything’.

A second added: ‘Beautiful fam’.

However, other eagle eyed followers of the star couldn’t help but notice the little girl’s head popping up in the background – who is of course Scarlett.

‘I like the photobomb from the pool cute,’ one user commented.

While another wrote: ‘Scarlett In the background cutest photo bomber xxxx’.

It’s clear that Lucy and little Scarlett get along just fine, as the former TOWIE star shared a snap of herself helping Ryan’s daughter do her homework. Aww.

It looks like this family are happier than ever at the moment!