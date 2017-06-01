This has got us even MORE excited for the new series of Love Island...

Never before have we been so desperate for Monday!

Yes, our fave match-making show Love Island is BACK Monday 5 June and we cannot wait.

Earlier this week, we found out who will be entering the villa first and somehow the drama is already kicking off.

We’ve got one former boy-band member, one Essex girl who supposedly ditched her reality TV star bf for the show (awks) and one lucky lady who has had a romantic past with none other than Prince Harry.

So, as you can imagine, we didn’t think we could get any more excited, right?

Wrong, because pictures of the amazing Love Island villa have just been released!

And guys, it is AMAZING.

Filled with bright, bold colours to contrast the stunning white theme of the villa, this place just screams summer.

The islanders really are in for a treat.

With an infinity pool that looks over a stunning view AND a Jacuzzi, we’re sure the contestants couldn’t have really asked for any more.

However, it does just make us worry what havoc the new hopefuls are going to cause in this fabulous place.

One thing’s for sure, you’d be pretty gutted to be kicked out of there, wouldn’t you?

So, go on, scroll down to our gallery and have a nosy look at the place our Islanders will be calling home over the summer…

The new series of Love Island starts Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

Be sure to keep tuning for Love Island: Aftersun too, where celebs will be sharing opinions, gossip and laughs after each sizzling episode.

