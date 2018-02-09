This looks pretty incredible!

With the launch of Survival Of The Fittest just days away, the first pictures of the contestants’ luxury home have been revealed – and it looks AMAZING!

The 12 sexy singletons will live in The Lodge during their time on the show, which will see them take part in a battle of the sexes by competing in challenges in the South African savannah.

And with the pad coming complete with facilities including a specially designed pool, a gym and even an outdoor shower, the group have certainly got a very special place to relax in-between tasks!

MORE: Survival Of The Fittest: Meet the sexy singletons joining ‘Winter’s Love Island’ – including some familiar faces

The boys and girls will each have their own dorms as well as a dressing room, where they’ll get ready pre and post challenge.

There’s also a kitchen complete with all the mod cons and an outdoor bathroom which features a rainfall shower and a bath big enough for two – ooh-er.

Should any of the cast want to get to know each other better there are plenty of places on The Lodge for that too. There’s a large hanging chair designed for a duo and even daybeds outside if anybody fancies romantically sleeping under the stars.

The gang can also gather around the firepit in the evenings or could head over the bridge next to The Lodge to The Lookout, which is apparently suited for ‘alone time, quiet time, date time or mate time’.

And with the line-up consisting of some pretty buff bodies, the boys and girls will be able to keep fit in their outdoor gym as well as a pool to keep cool. Oh, and there’s even a LAKE which looks out onto the South African mountains. WOWZERS.

Thankfully we’ll be able to see everything that goes on in The Lodge as the facility – which took around nine weeks to construct – has been filled with 61 cameras.

Eek, we can’t WAIT – and also we totally want to hang out there! Have a scroll below to see for yourself…