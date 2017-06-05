But not everyone is convinced...

Piers Morgan might be one of the most opinionated telly presenters around, but now it looks like he’s had a change of heart over the controversial comments he made about Ariana Grande.

Last week the 52-year-old criticised the pop star for flying home to the US following the horrific terrorists attack which killed 22 people – including children – at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena.

But the 52-year-old has publicly apologised after watching her comfort a crying schoolgirl at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening.

In a series of tweets, the Good Morning Britain host admitted he’d ‘misjudged’ the 23-year-old and praised her for a ‘fabulous show’.

As the singer performed in front of 60,000 people, he wrote: ‘I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack. But tonight she’s putting on a fabulous show.’

Backtracking even more he went on the gush over the young singers amazing vocals, adding: ‘I’ll say this too about @ArianaGrande – she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight…#OneLoveManchester’.

And doing what we thought we’d never see Piers do, the TV star even apologised for his previous comments, adding: ‘I misjudged you, @ ArianaGrande & I apologise. You’re an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect. # OneLoveManchester’.

But while some people praised the presenter for ‘doing the right thing’, some followers weren’t so convinced and took to social media to blast his apology.

One angry fan wrote: ‘You criticised her purely to create publicity & revenue for yourself.’

Another said: ‘You shouldn’t have said anything about her in the first place,’ and a third agreed: ‘Not sure why you judged her in the first place @ piersmorgan …’

While some were just shocked he managed to say sorry…

Piers’ critical comments came after the Queen was pictured visiting teens at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after the attack took place.

He claimed Ariana should have been visiting the injured in hospitals instead of jetting off hours after the terror attack.

In one scathing tweet Piers wrote: ‘I expected better from her. Her fans have been decimated. Stay, visit, comfort.’

But following a powerful and emotional night – which saw the likes of Katy Perry, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus and Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London attacks – it’s clear that everyone was very moved.