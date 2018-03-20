The GMB host has spoken out about Ant McPartlin's latest troubles...

Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan has opened up about former colleague Ant McPartlin‘s latest battles.

In a frank chat on Tuesday morning’s installment of the breakfast show, Piers revealed his thoughts on Ant after he was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of drink-driving, following a car crash involving two other cars.

‘When it comes to sympathy here, sympathy for the family in the other car is paramount in this situation, sympathy for Dec whose own career is being massively damaged by this by default,’ Piers admitted.

‘Sympathy for Ant’s wife Lisa, they’re divorcing, she’s been going through – she’s a good friend of mine – a very tough time in the public eye.’

Piers – who worked alongside Ant on Britain’s Got Talent – then went on to comment about how he thought the presenter had changed.

‘This is a hard time for a lot of people. He’s definitely changed, no question,’ Piers continued.

Ant checked into rehab in June last year, after revealing that he had become addicted to painkillers following a knee injury. He returned to our screens in November alongside best friend, Declan Donnelly to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

And, sadly in January this year, after months of speculation Ant announced he was divorcing wife of 11-years Lisa Armstrong.

Speaking about Ant’s separation Piers admitted make-up artist Lisa had been through a ‘tough time’.

‘Lisa does my make up on Life Stories, she’s a delightful person,’ Piers confessed. ‘I never would have thought he would do that [get divorced] for example, let alone this.’

‘This Ant McPartlin is not the guy I know. His life is faltering and tormented for some reason.’

Piers isn’t the only celebrity to discuss Ant’s latest woes, with his pals and This Morning hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby addressing it in Tuesday’s show.

‘The overwhelming feeling, we believe, has to be that, no matter who you are, no matter what you do, if you get into a car having had a drink, the responsibility is entirely yours,’ Phillip said. ‘We wish Ant and all those involved in these sad events all the very best.’

Since the car crash it has been revealed that Ant has checked himself back into rehab, while this coming Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled.