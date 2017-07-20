The 'mummy police' were out in full force

Singer and song writer, Pink is always sharing adorable ‘mummy moments’ on social media with her two beautiful kids Willow and Jameson.

But the US star – aka Alecia Beth Moore – sparked fierce backlash with her latest family snap after some fans branded it ‘dangerous’.

On Tuesday the 37-year-old posted a cute pic on her Instagram page, showing her two little ones helping out in the kitchen.

While her adorable six-month-old son, Jameson peers over at her food frying on the stove, six-year-old Willow can be seen kneeling on the worktop.

Aww. Next to the sweet image, Pink simply wrote: ‘Dinner time’.

But while the photo was giving us serious feels, some of her 2million followers expressed concern with how close the children are to the hot cooker.

‘Dangerous stuff for your kids. Stop doing this,’ wrote one.

Another commented: ‘You are a great singer, don’t need to expose your baby to boiling oil. Are you insane these days?’

‘Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby. I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this,’ a third chimed in.



While a fourth added: ‘This pic looks unsafe for the kids’.

But it didn’t take long for the parents of Instagram to shut down the critics by posting a load of comments in support of the mum-of-two.

One fan gushed: ‘You are amazing.’ A second replied: ‘I’ve done that several times and my kids are fine. Momma does what momma’s gotta do.’

And a third wrote: ‘I’ve cooked baby wearing my son with my 3.5-year-old watching. You gotta eat and sometimes (haha all the time) the kids want to be with their mum. F*** the haters.‘

Well, regardless of the online debate, one thing’s for sure – Pink’s kids are seriously cute.