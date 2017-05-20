Kate's little sis got hitched to Spencer Matthews' big bro this weekend

It’s been billed as the society event of the year, and Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to James Matthews certainly lived up to expectations!

Six years on from making headlines with that bum at sister Kate Middleton‘s wedding, 33-year-old Pippa got her own fairytale ending at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The bride looked beautiful in a custom-made gown by British designer Giles Deacon, featuring a high-neck lace bodice, short sleeves and a full skirt. She completed the look with a delicate veil.

Of course, all eyes were eagerly looking to see if Kate would upstage her sis on her big day, but the Duchess kept things suitably subtle – although no less gorgeous – in a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress and matching hat.

In fact, if anyone stole the show from Pippa it was her niece, Princess Charlotte, who had everyone saying ‘awww’ in her too cute bridesmaid outfit! Meanwhile, her brother Prince George made a very dashing pageboy.

And it seems they were super excited to be involved in Auntie Pippa’s big day, as Kate was seen telling them ‘shhh’ as they entered the church!

Elsewhere, Prince William and Prince Harry cut dashing figures in their suits – as did best man, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews! We hope he kept his speech clean…

Other famous guests included Princess Beatrice, Donna Air and tennis champ Roger Federer.

Check out all the pictures from Pippa and James’ wedding day below!