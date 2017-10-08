And it's quite sad!

Pop star Louise Redknapp, 42, has finally confirmed some news about her and her husband’s marriage after it was rumoured they had some issues over the summer. The singer said ‘I was a Stepford wife’ when she announced that Jamie Redknapp and herself are living apart after realising she had to ‘put herself first’.

The singer admitted ‘it’s so hard because I love him. He’s an amazing man, and we’ve had 20 good years together.’ But, she also admitted that seeing his career change from football to TV presenting was ‘tough’. Louise explained ‘Standing by and watching Jamie become this entertainment star was pretty hard. I was proud of him, but there was part of me thinking, that’s my world.’

In her chat with Stella Magazine, she admitted that she had felt she had spent years looking after her husband and two sons, Charley, 12, and Beau, 9. Louise said she now needed to do something with her life.

‘I’d think of my past life as a pop star as being “not reality”. Looking after the house and my family was my reality. I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it.’ Louise admitted.

The couple had been together for 20-years before this summer, and she also explained that the difficult decision to focus on herself came after she wanted to go back to her working life after competing in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016, where she was awarded second place.

During her time with Strictly, she admitted that she’d made a friend in Daisy Lowe, who was also taking part in the dancing competition. ‘I’m a 42-year-old woman. Daisy is a mate who is an incredible cheerleader at a time when I’ve needed a lot of support.’

We are just hoping we will now see more of Louise on our screens!

By Lois Pia North