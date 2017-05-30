Things got VERY emotional in the MIC finale

Binky Felstead has emotionally announced that she’s quit Made In Chelsea ahead of the birth of her first child.

The expectant star shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of Monday night’s season finale, which saw her and boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson enjoy a lavish baby shower with their co-stars.

Binky, 26, shared a montage of photos from her time on the show with fans and reminisced about her debut appearance back in the first series with pals Ollie Locke and Cheska Hull.

‘Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years,’ the mum-to-be explained.

‘Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it’s amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.’

Binky admits the cast have been her ‘second family’ and revealed that she won’t be away for long, having landed her own show with JP following their exploits as parents.

‘I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!’ the TV star revealed. ‘I’m not going away though, u can still follow my personal journey if ya wanna .. so keep your eyes peeled for what’s coming up!’

Meanwhile JP – who joined the show in 2015 – also hinted that he’s bowing out with a message on his own page.

‘I wasn’t the best cast member but I hope i was a good one,’ he said in his post.

Binky admitted on Twitter that she was feeling emotional as the finale aired and things got even more touching when it was revealed that there’s ANOTHER MIC baby on the way.

Cheska made a cameo appearance for Binky’s baby shower and told her old friend that she’s pregnant too! Awww.

The 31-year-old later shared a scan photo with her Instagram fans and revealed her joy at expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Huggett.

‘Super happy and excited…. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ the reality star-turned-PR captioned the image.

SO much excitement in Chelsea right now!