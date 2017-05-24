The MIC star's style is just as fabulous as her bump gets bigger

For many women, pregnancy is no walk in the park.

From morning sickness, to tiredness and suddenly swollen body parts, there are a plethora of things that can make fashion the last thing on an expectant woman’s mind – and Binky Felstead knows exactly what that feels like.

The pregnant Made In Chelsea star has always been one of the more glamorous of the ladies of the cast, but at her brother’s recent nuptials, she went for a more casual and comfortable style of footwear – and we can hardly blame her!

Binky – real name Alexandra – has been blossoming over the past few months, following the surprise announcement of her pregnancy with JP Patterson.

And at her brother’s country wedding over the weekend, her gorgeous bump was right on show, as she posed in a form-fitting lilac-grey dress:

Thank you @secretspauk for sorting me out with a tan before my big brothers wedding at his glorious casa this weekend 🙌🏽💗 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 23, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Teaming it with a long white jacket and a Mulberry handbag, she looks lovely as always – however, instead of high heels that you’d expect at such a swish event, Binky instead opted for some white trainers…

…and she absolutely pulls it off! The 26-year-old mum-to-be looks just as glam as ever – and her fans have rushed to compliment her on her look.

‘She looks so fit preggers! Imagine teaming it with those trainers on us,’ one Instagram user wrote to a friend in response to the picture, while another said: ‘Maternity really suits you Binks!’

However, another clarified that Binks had indeed worn heels for part of the day: ‘she changed halfway through the day she had heels on in earlier pics – heels and pregnancy can be a bitch with ya balance x’.

We don’t doubt it!