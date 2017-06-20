Pregnant Cara De La Hoyde addresses rumours she’ll join TOWIE – and it’s VERY exciting!

PLEASE say this is true

Pregnant Love Island star, Cara De La Hoyde has been looking AH-mazing recently with her blossoming bump.

And as the reality pro gets ready for life as a single mum, she dropped into the This Morning studio on Tuesday to discuss all things baby related.

But while Cara bravely opened up about her unexpected break-up with ex-boyfriend Nathan Massey, there was one other question we just couldn’t wait to find out.

Will the 26-year-old be joining the cast of TOWIE?

Now, circus performer Cara made cameo appearances in the ITVBe show alongside Nathan a few months ago and according to reports, bosses were eager to snap her up as a solo cast member.

‘Cara is expected to sign on the dotted line – she has got lots to say and Towie bosses know that fans are really interested in her relationship with Nathan and their split,’ a source told The Sun at the time.

The insider added: ‘Everyone is desperate to find out the real reason why she split with Nathan and by joining the show, she promises to reveal just that.’

And when asked about the rumours regarding her having a more prominent role on the Essex reality show, Cara dropped a huge hint.

‘Maybe, obviously they’re on holiday at the moment, they’ve jetted off everywhere, so you’ll have to watch this space,’ she said.

Before saying: ‘There’s room for a little yummy mummy. You never know.’

Eeek, does this mean we’ll be seeing Cara on out screens regularly in the coming months? We hope so…

Meanwhile, Cara confessed that despite the split, her and Nathan are keen to keep their relationship as friendly as possible.

‘We’re really good, we’re constantly in contact, he knows everything he needs to know. I’m spending time with my family, he’s having time with his but he’s very much involved,’ she said.

The star then went on to tell hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that there could even be hope for them getting back together, as she said: ‘You can try things for the sake of the baby, there’s nothing to say in the future [it might happen] but just at the moment we don’t need that stress.

‘Of course, it would be lovely to have a little family and look back and show the kids where we met.



‘It’s important for them to know their mum and dad did love each other and that they were made in love.’

Glad to see these two are keeping things mature and if the rumours are true, we can expect to find out exactly how the new parents are getting on when TOWIE finally returns…