Pregnant Coleen Rooney shares ADORABLE photo as she focuses on family following husband Wayne’s drink-driving scandal

The WAG made a statement by posting this super-cute photo of son Klay in his new school uniform

Coleen Rooney hasn’t had the easiest few days. Husband Wayne was arrested at the weekend for drink driving – and it soon emerged that he’d been in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time.

With Coleen, pregnant with her fourth child, to be rumoured to be considering a divorce from the footballer in the wake of all the drama, you’d think she’d be staying off social media and burying her head in the sand.

But today Coleen tweeted a super-cute photo of four-year-old son Klay on his first day at school. How cute is he?!

She wrote: “Big school for my gorgeous Klay!!”

And yes, Klay is very cute indeed and we are doing all sorts of “awws” over that slightly-too-big blazer.

The selfie is a clear statement that Coleen is focusing on her family despite the drama with her husband of nine years, Wayne, but it’s emerged that this is a confusing time indeed for the famly.

An insider told The Sun: “She’s been spending time with her parents deciding what to do — but at this stage she feels it’s over.

“Things could change in the coming days but as things stand she’s had enough and it’s finished. This was the final straw and she feels humiliated. She’s planning to walk away.”

Coleen – who recently revealed she is expecting the couple’s fourth child – was on holiday in Spain with their three sons, Kai, Klay and Kit, when news of Rooney’s arrest broke.

She jetted back to the UK and has been spending time at her parent’s home, giving her plenty of time to think what to do about her marriage of nine years.

The woman in Wayne’s car, Laura Simpson has claimed she had a “a kiss, a hug and some banter” with Wayne – who she claimed commented on her boobs when they met on a night out in Cheshire.

Laura also claimed that Coleen had called her to question her on what had happened between her and Wayne that night.