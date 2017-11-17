It looks like these two are getting their family back on track

Following a load of speculation, pregnant Coleen Rooney and husband, Wayne seem to be putting their marriage troubles behind them as they’ve stepped out as a family to grab a bite to eat.

The pair haven’t been seen together since footie player, Wayne was caught drink-driving with party girl Laura Simpson in September.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But on Thursday evening, The Rooneys were snapped picking up take-away from chicken restaurant, Nando’s in Manchester along with their three sons Kai, eight, Klay, four, and 22-month-old Kit.

MORE: Pregnant Coleen Rooney ‘enjoys romantic getaway’ with husband Wayne as it’s rumoured they’re ‘desperate for a baby girl’

Taking a cheeky snap of the couple, a fellow eagle-eyed diner shared the photo on Twitter along with the comment: ‘In Didsbury, even Wayne Rooney has to wait for his @NandosUK.’

While 31-year-old Coleen can be seen stood up holding her son’s hand in the pic, a solemn-looking Wayne is perched on a bench next to them slumped forward with his hands between his legs.

The public outing comes after the pair were said to be on the brink of divorce after Everton striker Wayne was arrested for drink-driving, when he was stopped by police near the family home in Cheshire.

At the time the 32-year-old was in the car with Laura – who allegedly claimed the pair ‘kissed and cuddled’, but later insisted she was ‘misquoted’ and said nothing happened.