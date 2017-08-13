The expectant mum caused quite a stir on Instagram

Heavily pregnant Danielle Lloyd came under fire from her fans over the weekend after she shared a snap of a rather controversial babygro.

The reality star – who’s expecting her first son with fiancé Michael O’Neill – posted the now-deleted photo on Instagram which showed a little outfit for her son with ‘Donald Trump Jr’ printed on it.

And Danielle – who also shares three boys with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara – revealed that her four-year-old son George was overjoyed as he was keen to name the little one after the US President.

‘Thanks to @oh_arthur for making this very cute baby grow,’ she captioned the shot. ‘George is very happy as he is wanting to call the baby @realdonaldtrump.’

Despite Danielle’s family being impressed by the outfit, some of her 436k followers weren’t so happy with the photo referencing the controversial President and labelled it ‘insensitive’ in light of current world events.

While some fans branded the reference to Trump ‘disgusting’, another slammed: ‘I have unfollowed, he stands for a lot of bad things’.

But others rushed to stick up for the expectant mum, and told critics to ‘get over themselves’, with one hitting back: ‘Ffs this is a baby gro seriously !!!! Really have people got nothing else more serious in there life other than to send you hate !!!! Ignore the haters enjoy rest of your pregnancy and chuff em x’.

Family morning in the park 🍽⚽️🌲 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

And despite swiftly deleting the photo, Danielle herself has also defended the babygro, insisting that it was just a bit of fun.

She wrote: ‘Shame on me! It’s a joke my 3 year old son likes the name trump no shame here!’

Meanwhile her mum Jackie also commented on the photo, writing: ‘I’m sure the @realdonaldtrump will be pleased to know he has such young followers.’

A spokesperson for Danielle told the Daily Mail: ‘It was bought for Danielle for a laugh.

‘Her youngest George, said that’s what he wants to call the baby – which was reported in OK – so it was a private joke! No reference to actual politics.’

