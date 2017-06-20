Pregnant Danielle Lloyd delights fans with ‘beautiful’ video of unborn baby kicking in her belly

This is ADORABLE

Pregnant Danielle Lloyd has been keeping us up to date with all her latest baby news, posting cute pics on social media as well as adorable insights into her life as an expectant mum.

But now the reality star has gone and taken it one step further as she posted a video on her Instagram account of her unborn baby kicking inside her huge belly.

Sharing the short clip with her 428k followers, the mum of three wrote: ‘Baby having a kick about’ while she relaxes in bed and her lil’ one can be seen moving inside her stomach.

And he is REALLY going for it… Take a look for yourselves!

🤰🏼 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

And the 33-year-old’s fans were quick to comment on intimate video, with one follower writing: ‘Awwww that’s wonderful! Congratulations! X’.

Another said: ‘Such a precious time, miss being pregnant!! Thank you for sharing’.

While a third added: ‘Aww that’s a beautiful video @missdlloyd xxx’.



The former Celebrity Big Brother star is already mum to three boys – Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two – who she shares with ex-husband, Jamie O’Hara.

And Danielle announced the exciting news she was expecting her fourth boy back in February which will be her first baby with fiance, Michael O’Neill.

Bowling 🎳 with @gint1986 @mammajlloyd @archielloyd59 🤣 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Despite sharing the sweet clip, Danielle’s pregnancy has been far from easy as she recently panicked that she was going into an early labour.

The model recently revealed she was worried the baby was on it’s way when she felt something was wrong.

‘I’ve had a tough few weeks with hospital dashes and doctor appointments,’ the star wrote in her OK! magazine column.

Luckily Danielle said that she was feeling ‘so much better now’ after she was prescribed some medication by the doctor, as she added: ‘I’ve felt back to my normal self a little bit, it’s just been nice to feel normal again. I’m more relaxed now.’

Glad to hear the star is feeling better, and we can’t WAIT to meet her little one…