Pregnant Danniella Westbrook has been accused of CHEATING on her new fiancé shortly after she was pictured appearing to smoke at a booze-filled party.

The 43-year-old – who announced last month that she’s expecting a baby with Alan Thomason following a whirlwind engagement – apparently snogged a 25-year-old partygoer at a bash in Benidorm on Friday.

Holidaymaker Reece says Danniella was ‘all over’ him when he approached her at a bar where he was enjoying a ‘drinking session’ with friends.

‘She likes a younger man, I told her I was 25, and I thought she was about 30, but she’s 43, that’s pretty much my mum’s age,’ he says.

‘My mate pointed out that Danniella Westbrook was over by the toilet so I went over and started chatting to her, and for a laugh said, “Give us a kiss.”

‘The next thing I know she’s all over me, snogging the life out of me, and we stayed with her for about six hours on a drinking session.

‘We kissed between 10 and 15 times, I had her sitting on my lap and everything.’

Reece insists he had ‘no idea’ that Danniella was pregnant or engaged.

‘I suppose she had a little bump,’ he tells The Sun Online. ‘But at the time I wasn’t looking, but come to think of it, she did look a bit pregnant.’

It comes a day after the former EastEnders star was snapped at a pool party with what looks to be a cigarette in her hand.

Danniella was seen standing at a table seemingly covered with alcoholic drinks as she looked at her phone.

A rep for the star apparently declined to comment when contacted.

Last month Danniella – who is already mum to son Kai, 21, and daughter Jody, 15, from previous relationships – confirmed she was expecting and admitted it had come as a shock.

‘Of course it wasn’t planned, I’m 43,’ she told ITV’s Lorraine, and also admitted it ‘might be twins’ as she hadn’t had a scan yet and felt ‘huge’ at just five weeks along.

She has also called Alan, 34, ‘the one’ and revealed: ‘I’ve found the man who can tame me. I don’t argue with him, I listen. I’ve found the one.’

Danniella appeared to play down any sort of trouble when she told Twitter fans on Monday that she was spending time with her fella.

‘Beautiful sunny relaxing lazy day at the beach with my man xx #feelingBlessed,’ the TV star wrote.