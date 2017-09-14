The actress was accused of snogging another man

Pregnant Danniella Westbrook has had her say after she was accused of cheating on fiancé Alan Thomason with a holidaymaker.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam reports that she snogged another man at a party in Benidorm last Friday and insists that it was nothing more than an innocent kiss.

‘took a picture with someone at tikki beach and peck on cheek get a bloody grip ya fools,’ Danniella, 43, wrote after responding to a social media user who’d labelled her ‘scum’.

She also sarcastically hit back at another Tweeter who had called her a ‘disgrace’ following the ‘cheating’ reports.

‘a disgrace really for letting someone peck me on the cheek whilst taking pictures with holiday makers in benidorm… wow really what ever,’ the former EastEnders star posted.

Danniella went on to stress that her relationship with 34-year-old Alan – who she revealed she’s engaged to last month following a whirlwind romance – is very strong.

‘i actually cant win say no to pictures have people slag me say yes to pictures get accused of cheating! EVERYONE CAN 0121 DO 1,’ she wrote.

‘AND TRUST ME I HAVE THE MOST PERFECT MAN I DONT NEED TO CHEAT.’

It comes after a holidaymaker called Reece claimed Danniella was ‘all over’ him at the bash in Benidorm last week.

‘My mate pointed out that Danniella Westbrook was over by the toilet so I went over and started chatting to her, and for a laugh said, “Give us a kiss,”’ he alleged to The Sun Online. ‘The next thing I know she’s all over me, snogging the life out of me, and we stayed with her for about six hours on a drinking session.

‘We kissed between 10 and 15 times, I had her sitting on my lap and everything.’

He also denied knowing that the actress was pregnant or engaged.

Last month Danniella spoke of her love for baby daddy Alan and called him ‘the one’.

‘I’ve found the man who can tame me,’ she explained. ‘I don’t argue with him, I listen.’