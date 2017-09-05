The mum-to-be is certainly glowing

Ferne McCann is edging ever closer to welcoming her baby and her bump is definitely showing it!

The former TOWIE star stunned fans with just how much her tum has shot out when she posted a cute photo from her holiday on Monday which shows her admiring her belly.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Pregnant Ferne McCann hits back after she’s accused of having lip fillers

‘If you’ve lost your appetite today…I think I have it 😊👶🏼🍴,’ Ferne, 27, jokingly captioned the snap of her posing in a bikini.

‘Last day in #Cannes wearing @annalous bikini 👙 I have not stopped eating on this holiday. Bring me food 🍴😊🙈’

If you've lost your appetite today…I think I have it 😊👶🏼🍴. ________________________________ Last day in #Cannes wearing @annalous bikini 👙 I have not stopped eating on this holiday. Bring me food 🍴😊🙈 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Ferne – who is due to give birth in November – holds her neat bump in the picture and fans can’t believe just how much it’s grown.

‘Wow bump is so big,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Omg how cute your bump has got so big’

Others called the expectant star ‘glowing’ and ‘stunning’.

‘Pregnancy really suits you,’ another admirer posted. It certainly does!

Some of Ferne’s famous pals have noticed how lovely she’s looking too, with Ruth Langsford commenting on another of the reality star’s holiday snaps: ‘Blooming! How are you beautiful?’

Ferne and her ever-growing tum have been enjoying the sunshine in Cannes after heading out for a friend’s wedding and she’s been hanging out with mates including Billie Faiers.

The trip will be Ferne’s last before she becomes a mum and she recently revealed that she chose not to find out the baby’s sex before he or she arrives.

‘One of the main reasons I didn’t find out is because I’ve been dreaming of the moment that the midwife or my mum holds the baby up to me and says “It’s a…”,’ she explained to Reveal magazine. ‘So many people do that whole gender-reveal party, but I’m really against it.’

However, the TV star – who discovered she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins not long before he was arrested in connection with an acid attack at a London nightclub back in April – says she has a ‘gut feeling’ that it’s a boy.

Not long now until we find out!