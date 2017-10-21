With her due date fast approaching, Ferne is under strain with the trial of ex-boyfriend Arthur

Pregnancy should be the start of something magical for most women, but Ferne McCann has undoubtedly been through hell over the past six months.

Her life was flipped upside down in April when her then boyfriend Arthur Collins – the father of her unborn child – was arrested for allegedly injuring 16 people in an acid attack.

MORE: TOWIE’s Ferne McCann reveals she plans to FILM her birth

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

Last week Arthur, 25, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court, where he and co-defendant Andre Phoenix, 21, were charged with five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm.

They both deny the charges against them.

During the court case the prosecution claimed Arthur threw the substance on to the dance floor of Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston, on April 17, while wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Killer’.

The case is still ongoing and the verdict is yet to be determined.

But one thing’s for sure and that is Ferne’s due to give birth very soon.

There’s no denying that with the court case very much in the public eye the 27-year-old is under a lot of stress.

After Arthur’s arrest, the former TOWIE star broke down in tears during a TV interview, where she revealed, ‘This isn’t how I imagined pregnancy to be.’

But despite her heartbreak, Ferne has always been adamant that her unborn baby would be her number one priority during this difficult time.

Ferne revealed that, understandably, she does cry about the horrible situation that she has found herself in, but is content at the prospect of becoming a mother.

In fact, she is embracing the changes and confessed that her pregnancy body is by far her favourite: ‘You’ve always got flaws, but I think I love the bump so much – I look at myself naked in the mirror and I’m like, yeah! I love it.’

Ferne recently confirmed that she will be returning to This Morning in the future and there’s even reports claiming that she’s set to follow in the footsteps of best mate Sam Faiers and get her own reality TV show.

We think things are definitely looking up for this Essex lady.