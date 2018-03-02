The Corrie star has opened up about her post-pregnancy weight-loss

Helen Flanagan is currently looking forward to the birth of her second baby with footballer Scott Sinclair. Cute, or what?

❤️ A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:51am PST

But despite eagerly awaiting the latest member of her adorable little family, it looks like the Coronation Street star has been thinking about her pre-pregnancy body.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

So much so, that Helen took to Instagram on Thursday with a sizzling bikini snap taken just before she found out she was expecting baby number two.

Sporting a leopard print two piece, the 27-year-old looked incredible as ever while on holiday at the swanky Le Royal Meridien Beach resort and spa in Dubai last year.

More: Pregnant Helen Flanagan reveals unusual morning sickness cures as she shares adorable baby bump pic

‘TBT to my flat stomach early September before I was pregnant with Baby number two!’ Helen wrote alongside the selfie.

Keen to let people in on how she got back into shape after giving birth to her first child Matilda, now two, Helen continued: ‘Mind my burnt forehead x I put down my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding which for me sped up my metabolism.

‘I didn’t go to the gym or diet once xxx wouldn’t mind being back at @leroyalmeridien right now.’

And the I’m A Celebrity star’s 562k followers were quick to comment on the snap, as one wrote: ‘You look amazing @hjgflanagan’, while a second agreed: ‘Amazing, you looked fantastic and still do now!’

While Helen is definitely glowing during her pregnancy, the star hasn’t had the easiest time lately as she opened up about suffering from terrible sickness.

Things got so bad, the Corrie actress was even rushed to hospital with hyperemesis gravidarum – the same severe morning sickness Kate Middleton has.

‘I was getting very bad pains’, she told OK! magazine.

‘There was some concern I might be having an ectopic pregnancy, but I’d actually got a water infection. I was very dehydrated – I couldn’t keep anything down because I was being sick all the time.’

Oh no! Let’s hope the rest of Helen’s pregnancy is free from complications.